ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

