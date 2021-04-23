ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Earnings History for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit