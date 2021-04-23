ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €525.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €540.91 ($636.36).

