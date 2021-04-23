ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $616.94, but opened at $638.00. ASML shares last traded at $638.95, with a volume of 11,242 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $591.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.57. The stock has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

