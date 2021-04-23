Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 422 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.68. 47,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $144.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

