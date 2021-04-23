Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Upgraded to “Reduce” by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARZGY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

