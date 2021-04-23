Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 106,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Insiders sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Earnings History for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit