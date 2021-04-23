Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 106,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Insiders sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

