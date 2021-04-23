Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 7,611 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of ConocoPhillips worth $35,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

NYSE COP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

