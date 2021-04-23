Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,875 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $43,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

Charter Communications stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $657.78. 8,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.05. The firm has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.