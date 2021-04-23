Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 240 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 61.4% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.71.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.00. 35,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $226.21. The company has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

