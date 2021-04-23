Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 6,608 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,325.36.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,097.48. 27,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,083. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.97, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,146.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,137.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

