Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,799. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $542.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

ACBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Earnings History for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

