Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.26. 9,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

