Atlas Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00267424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00025401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00649799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,795.16 or 1.00153840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.33 or 0.01031851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

