Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $228.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.22, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.