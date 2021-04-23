ATN Market Capitalization Hits $720,558.57 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One ATN coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ATN has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. ATN has a total market cap of $720,558.57 and $148,528.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.27 or 0.00674736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.39 or 0.08004920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050768 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

