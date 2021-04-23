Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €71.30 by Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €71.30 ($83.88) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.76 ($80.89).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €70.44 ($82.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €70.33 and its 200-day moving average is €65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €42.83 ($50.39) and a 52 week high of €74.64 ($87.81).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

