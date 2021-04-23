Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €71.30 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €71.30 ($83.88) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.76 ($80.89).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €70.44 ($82.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €70.33 and its 200-day moving average is €65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €42.83 ($50.39) and a 52 week high of €74.64 ($87.81).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit