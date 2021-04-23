Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) Insider Buys A$16,453.80 in Stock

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) insider Grant Murdoch acquired 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.60 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,453.80 ($11,752.71).

Grant Murdoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Grant Murdoch purchased 9,478 shares of Auswide Bank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.51 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,701.78 ($44,072.70).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Auswide Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Auswide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. It also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home, car, caravan and trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products.

