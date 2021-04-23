Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) Insider Buys A$16,453.80 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) insider Grant Murdoch acquired 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.60 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,453.80 ($11,752.71).

Grant Murdoch also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 25th, Grant Murdoch purchased 9,478 shares of Auswide Bank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.51 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,701.78 ($44,072.70).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Auswide Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Auswide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About Auswide Bank

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. It also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home, car, caravan and trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Receive News & Ratings for Auswide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auswide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit