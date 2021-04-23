AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOCIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AOCIF remained flat at $$34.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit