AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOCIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AOCIF remained flat at $$34.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

