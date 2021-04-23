Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $5.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

ALV stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

