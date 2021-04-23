Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $70.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

