Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $70.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

