Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avista in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

