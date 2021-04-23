Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avista in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Earnings History and Estimates for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit