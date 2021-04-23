Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Sells $561,920.00 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,022. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.