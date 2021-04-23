Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $47.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACLS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

