Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MYAGF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

MYAGF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.