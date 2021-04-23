AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Down to $53.50

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.50, but opened at $51.47. AZZ shares last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $126,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $715,251.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AZZ by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

