AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $53.50 on Friday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

