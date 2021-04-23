B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $684.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.