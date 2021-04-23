Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 855,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.17 million, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

