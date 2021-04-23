Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NYSE:BKR opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

