Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 204 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $181.00 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

