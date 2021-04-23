Bangor Savings Bank Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $491.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.46 and a 200-day moving average of $428.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $498.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

