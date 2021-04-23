Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

