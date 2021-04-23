Bangor Savings Bank Has $985,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

