Bank of America Initiates Coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

