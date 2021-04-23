Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s first-quarter 2021 results reflected solid capital markets performance, big reserve release and adverse impact of muted loan demand. Opening of new branches, enhanced digital offerings, strategic buyouts and efforts to manage expenses will aid profitability in the quarters ahead. Low interest rates and no near-term chance of change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Also, faltering loan demand poses a concern. However, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding its financials. Further, the company will keep enhancing shareholder value through sustained capital deployments.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.32.

BAC stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $330.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

