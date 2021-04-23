Bank of America Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE CBD opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

