Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.04

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 27235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

