Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKIMF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday.

Bankinter stock remained flat at $$6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

