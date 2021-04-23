Barclays Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $175.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.03.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a one year low of $102.82 and a one year high of $162.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.