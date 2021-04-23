Barclays Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLAB. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.58. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $163.43.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
