Barclays Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLAB. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.58. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.