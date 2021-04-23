Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

PDRDY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $42.05. 101,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,411. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

