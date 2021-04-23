Barclays Trims Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Target Price to $90.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $129,001,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,327,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

