Barclays Upgrades Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to Overweight

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $30.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

