Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 1,241 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,193.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

