Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.17. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.