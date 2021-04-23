Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 232,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

