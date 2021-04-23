Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK opened at $264.17 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $265.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

