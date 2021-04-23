BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Issues Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.
Shares of BCML stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,004. The company has a market cap of $201.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. BayCom has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
