BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Issues Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Shares of BCML stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,004. The company has a market cap of $201.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. BayCom has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

