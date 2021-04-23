Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Down 36.3% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,399.35 or 0.02785036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $100.75 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00314823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027632 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.