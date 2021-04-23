Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 208.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

